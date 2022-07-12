Green activists who have been protesting to Save Aarey Forest today protested inside MumbaiMetro with musical instruments including cajon box, harmonium and guitar. In the video, fellow commuters can be seen enjoying the music and capturing videos in their cellphones. Earlier last week, the newly sworn in Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reversed the decision of the Uddhav Thackeray government and has decided that the car shed of Metro 3 will be built inside Aarey forest.

Watch Video:

A new song of green activists who have been protesting to #SaveAareyForest. They are inside #MumbaiMetro with musical instruments including cajon box, harmonium and guitar. Fellow commuters are enjoying the music and capturing videos in their cellphones. @mid_day @patel_bhupen pic.twitter.com/SoMrzkcAdJ — Diwakar Sharma (@DiwakarSharmaa) July 12, 2022

