The State Bank of India (SBI) is warning users of an ongoing phishing scam. As a part of this scam, tricksters are asking SBI customers to update their Know Your Customer (KYC) details by clicking on the fraudulent link that they are sending them via a message. It has also issued an advisory warning SBI customers against such scams. As per the details shared by the department on Twitter, SBI customers are primarily getting calls and messages from two phone numbers +918294710946 and +91-7362951973 for updating their KYC details on a fake SBI portal.

See Tweet by SBI:

Do not engage with these numbers, & don't click on #phishing links for KYC updates as they aren't associated with SBI. #BeAlert & #SafeWithSBI https://t.co/47tG8l03aH — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 20, 2022

