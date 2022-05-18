The Supreme Court on Wednesday gave a green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh. The apex court also directed Madhya Pradesh Election Commission to notify the local body election in one week.

Check tweet:

SC gives green signal to OBC reservation in local elections in Madhya Pradesh; directs MP Election Commission to notify local body election in one week — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2022

