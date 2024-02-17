The Supreme Court, on Friday, February 16, imposed a cost of Rs 10,00,000 on the State of Rajasthan for harassing a poor litigant, who was forced to file repeated litigation to get the fruits of the award of the Labour Court. The apex court termed the plea filed by the Rajasthan Government as frivolous litigation. The bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan dismissed the plea filed by the State and expressed dissatisfaction towards the conduct of the state to compel the poor litigant to file repeated litigation in order to get the benefit of the award. SC on Stocking Medicines: Doctor Stocking Small Amount of Medicines Without Disclosing Source Does Not Endanger Public, Says Supreme Court.

HC on Poor Litigant

