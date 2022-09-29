In a landmark judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that an unmarried woman can undergo an abortion upto 24 weeks on par with that of married women as the distinction between a married woman and an unmarried woman can't be sustained. The apex court said that all women irrespective of married or unmarried are entitled to seek abortion of their pregnancy in the term of 20-14 weeks, even if the pregnancy arises out of a consensual relationship.

SC says, meaning of rape must be held, incl marital rape, for purpose of Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act SC says,distinction b/w married&unmarried women "artificial&constitutionally unsustainable",it perpetuates stereotype that only married women indulge in sexual activities — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2022

