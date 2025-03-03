The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently shared a tip to stay safe online. NPCI said scammers can use remote access to steal people's money. While asking people to think before they click, the NPCI also asked people to tell #MainMoorkhNahiHoon if someone asks them to share their phone screen. OTP Scam Alert: Scammers Posing As Booking Staff Tricking People Into Sharing Payment Screenshots Containing OTPs, Here’s How To Stay Safe.

Think Befire You Click, Says NPCI

Some things are meant just for you—like your hairbrush… or your phone screen! 🔒 Scammers can use remote access to steal your money. Think before you click, and if someone asks you to share your phone screen, tell them #MainMoorkhNahiHoon#UPI #UPIChalega pic.twitter.com/4mg05Lz6Sf — UPI (@UPI_NPCI) March 2, 2025

