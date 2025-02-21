The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) recently issued a warning and shared tips to stay safe from one-time password (OTP) scams. NPCI said that scammers are posing as booking staff and tricking people into sharing payment screenshots containing OTPs while offering them great deals. Issuing a stern warning for UPI users and others, the National Payments Corporation of India said that people should not act on the instruction of an unknown person to share screens or screenshots. It further asked people to verify details from official websites and use trusted booking platforms instead of opting for unknown numbers. NPCI also asked users to report financial fraud on helpline number 1930. What Is Online Share Trading Scam? Here’s How To Stay Safe After Fraudsters Dupe Pune Techie of INR 33.75 Lakh in Investment Fraud.

NPCI Warns About OTP SCAM

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)