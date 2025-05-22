Gurugram police have arrested Mubahid alias Wahid, a resident of Palwal, for impersonating an Army officer on Facebook and Instagram to dupe over 100 individuals by fraudulently selling old vehicles. The arrest followed a technical surveillance operation led by ACP Priyanshu Diwan and Inspector Amit Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station. Mubahid created fake Instagram accounts, posting deceptive ads and contacting potential buyers from platforms like YouTube. Claiming urgent military transfers, he tricked victims into paying for non-existent motorcycles and cars. He confessed to committing three such frauds in Gurugram. Two mobile phones used in the crimes were seized. A case was registered at Cyber Crime (East) Police Station, and the accused will be presented in court for remand. Investigations continue to uncover further details and accomplices involved in the scam. ‘Mele Babu Ne Khana Khaya?’ Used for Cyber Fraud: MP Youth Held for Posing as Woman, Using Fake Nude Pics To Dupe Men; Video of Fraudster Imitating Female Voice Surfaces.

Online Fraud in Gurugram

