Kabul, August 19: Several people were reported to be killed in Afghan city of Asadabad after Taliban fighters opened fire at protesters for waving national flag at Independence Day rally. The incident took place on Afghanistan Indpendence Day 2021. According to reports, some people also torn down Taliban flags.

