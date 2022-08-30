IAS officer Shah Faesal has been appointed as deputy secretary in the Ministry of Culture on Tuesday. Shah's appointment was recommended for the central deputation by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Faesal quit bureaucracy in 2019 to float the political party J&K People's Movement. He was recently reinstated as an IAS officer. His appointment is for the period of four years from the date of taking over charge or until further orders, whichever takes place earlier, read the memo.

