The Samajwadi Party (SP) faced a significant setback as former leader Shalini Yadav, who had contested the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today. "Diligent workers were not being heard (in Samajwadi Party). This was one of the reasons behind their defeat in the (Uttar Pradesh assembly) elections," Shalini told PTI. A video has surfaced that shows BJP functionaries welcoming her and putting a saffron-coloured shawl around her neck.

Shalini Yadav Joins BJP

Shalini Yadav, SP Leader who contested against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi in 2019 joined BJP today. pic.twitter.com/BWyR0KlnkV — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) July 24, 2023

