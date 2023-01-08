Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday took to social media to condole the death of senior BJP leader and former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi. In his tweet, PM Narendra Modi said that Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. "He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress," PM Modi said. He also said that he was pained by his demise and offered condolences to his family and admirers. Keshari Nath Tripathi Dies: Senior BJP Leader and Former Bengal Governor Passes Away at 88.

Check PM Narendra Modi's Tweet:

Shri Keshari Nath Tripathi Ji was respected for his service and intellect. He was well versed in Constitutional matters. He played a key role in building BJP in UP and worked hard for the state’s progress. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/mQqirPTPvy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2023

