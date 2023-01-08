Senior BJP leader and former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away today. The former West Bengal Governor passed away at 88 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday at 5 am. According to reports, Tripathi was admitted to a local private hospital in December with a fractured hand and breathing issues. Besides being a former governor, Tripathi was also a three-time speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly. Maha Kumbh 2025: Uttar Pradesh SRTC To Add Over 5,000 New Buses To Facilitate Travel for Devotees.

Check Tweet:

Senior BJP leader and former Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away at 5:00 am in Prayagraj pic.twitter.com/ibmTV2VW6Y — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)