In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a "Shri Ram" slogan was found written on the wall of a mosque in Beed on Monday, March 25. Speaking about the incident, SDPO Dheeraj Kumar said that a notorious man wrote "Shri Ram" on the wall of Markaz masjid. He further said that an FIR was lodged in connection with the incident. "The accused will be arrested soon," he added. VHP Organises Shri Ram Rath Yatra Across US, Canada; Aims to Connect with Hindu Temples.

Shri Ram Written on Mosque Wall in Beed

