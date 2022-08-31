Mrs. Paola Maino, mother of Congress President Sonia Gandhi passed away at her house in Italy on Saturday the 27th day of August, 2022. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "Smt Sonia Gandhi’s mother, Mrs. Paola Maino passed away at her home in Italy on Saturday the 27th August, 2022. The funeral took place yesterday." The funeral was held on Sunday August 28, 2022.

