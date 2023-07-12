In a bizarre incident, a snake was found at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's bungalow. A video of the snake being found and rescued at the Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena faction leader's house has also gone viral on social media. The 57-second video clip shows a snake catcher catching the serpent as other onlookers watch. As per various news reports, the snake was found during a press conference which was underway at Sanjay Raut's residence. Sanjay Raut On Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar Undeterred, Claims Shiv Sena UBT Leader; Says This 'Circus' Won't Last Long.

Snake Found At Sanjay Raut's Residence

