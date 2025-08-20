Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, a 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python was rescued from a residential society in the city on Tuesday, August 19. It is reported that the giant snake strayed into a residential premises in the Mulund area, thereby causing panic among people. According to a report in PTI, the Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) rescued the snake on Tuesday and later released it into the wild. The wildlife welfare organisation said that the python had made its way up a tree within the society and attracted a large crowd eager to witness the serpent. Heavy rains reportedly displaced the reptile, and it could not find a way out, which is when it climbed a tree in the Mulund society. A video showing the 10-foot-long Indian Rock Python being rescued has also surfaced online. Snake Spotted in Thane: Reptile Seen Swimming in Waterlogged Premises of Majiwada Lodha Complex Amid Heavy Rains, Video Surfaces.

Indian Rock Python Rescued From Residential Society in Mulund

A 10-foot Indian rock python was safely rescued and rehabilitated by RAWW after it caused panic in a Mulund housing society on Tuesday. Displaced by heavy rains and unable to find a way out, the snake had climbed a tree and was surrounded by crowds. With Forest Department… pic.twitter.com/plqt5L3QCE — Mid Day (@mid_day) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)