A snake was spotted slithering through the waterlogged premises of a housing society in Thane's Majiwada on Tuesday, August 19, amid heavy rains. In a video going viral on social media, a snake can be seen swimming in the waterlogged area. Meanwhile, the sighting of a snake amid heavy rains has sparked panic among the residents. Torrential rainfall in Thane brought daily life to a standstill on Tuesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which are currently under Red Alert. Mumbai Local Train News Update Today, August 19: Mainline Train Services From CSMT to Thane and Kalyan Restored Amid Heavy Rains.

Snake Spotted in Thane Amid Heavy Rains

Snake Seen Swimming in Waterlogged Premises in Thane

View this post on Instagram

