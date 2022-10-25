On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath witnessesd the partial solar eclipse in Gorakhpur. The partial Solar Eclipse began in India and across the globe at around 4.29 pm. Pictures and videos of the solar eclipse from various places in India including Jammu, Amritsar, Leh and Hanle were shared on social media. Today, India and few other places in the world will be witnessing the partial Solar Eclipse. The partial solar eclipse will be visible from 4:29 pm and will end with the sunset at 5:42 pm today. Solar Eclipse 2022 Begins in India! Check Live Visuals of Surya Grahan From Leh and Hanle (Watch Video).

Yogi Adityanath Witnesses Partial Solar Eclipse in Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath witnesses partial solar eclipse in Gorakhpur pic.twitter.com/pR9SYHIkLj — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 25, 2022

