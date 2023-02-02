Solar Industries India, a Nagpur-based company that makes weapons for the Indian military and private players, has been hit by hackers who have placed the company’s sensitive data online for sale. The company is yet to respond to the cyberattack. Reportedly, the breach was confirmed by a Bengaluru-based cybersecurity firm. Data Theft: Two ‘Hack’ Into UIDAI Website, Steal Aadhaar Numbers, Other Information of Citizens To Sell to Third Parties; Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Solar Industries India Website Hacked:

