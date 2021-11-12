Rehnuma Bhati, Wife of gangster and Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Riyaz Bhati has filed a complaint of rape and molestation at Santacruz police station in Mumbai. In her complaint, she has named Riyaz Bhati, Munaf Patel, Hardik Pandya, Rajeev Shukla, and Prithviraj Kothari. As per the report, no FIR has been registered yet, the matter is under investigation as police are verifying allegations.

Rehnuma Bhati,wife of Riyaz Bhati(alleged close aide of Dawood Ibrahim) registered complaint at Mumbai's Santacruz PS on Sept 24 alleging rape-molestation by Riyaz Bhati,Munaf Patel,Rajeev Shukla,Hardik Pandya&Prithviraj Kothari. Police verifying allegations,no FIR registered yet — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)