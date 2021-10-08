Gurugram, October 8: Controversial Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving a 20-year jail sentence in Haryana for raping two of his disciples, and four others have been convicted in the Ranjit Singh murder case. A special CBI court in Haryana today convicted Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four other accused.

Special CBI court in Haryana convicts Dera Sacha Sauda's Gurmeet Ram Rahim and four others in the Ranjit Singh murder case pic.twitter.com/e2RhL5mzcn — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

