SpiceJet staff faced the wrath of hundreds of passengers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday, December 6, after their Bengaluru-Mumbai flight was postponed by 14 hours. The passengers demanded the staff arrange another way to get to their destination. Chaotic scenes were witnessed at gate number 15 of the Bengaluru Airport, as about 250 passengers had to get off the plane because of a technical problem. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Delhi: Frustrated Passengers Create Nuisance With Spicejet Staff After Patna-Bound Flight Gets Delayed for Over 7 Hours (Watch Video).

SpiceJet Passengers Create Ruckus at Bengaluru Airport

VIDEO | Passengers enraged at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport after a Spicejet flight gets delayed by over 14 hours. pic.twitter.com/k1yMwIhXUm — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 6, 2023

