The Sri Lankan protests over the economic crisis escalated on Saturday with protesters taking over Presidential Palace and PM's residence. Meanwhile, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Monday said that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the island nation and is in a nearby country. He added that the President will be back by Wednesday.

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has left the country. He is in a nearby country and he will be back in the country by Wednesday, reports Sri Lanka's NewsWire citing Speaker — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

