Neetu Singh, aka "Neetu ma’am," shared an update about the meeting with the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT_ Minister Jitendra Singh and the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman over the alleged SSC exam mismanagement today, August 4. Speaking to reporters, Neetu Singh said they raised all issues before the DoPT Minister and the SSC Chairman. She also said that they had written each point on paper and raised the same before the officials. Neetu Singh further said that problems related to the SSC and the Railways were discussed. Neetu Singh, popularly known as "Neetu ma’am", also added that they have to wait for a week as the ministry will speak to SSC and Railways and then let them know about the decisions taken. She also stated that decisions regarding Steno and CGL exams will also be taken during the ministry's meeting with Railways and the commission. Who Is Neetu Singh, the Leading Voice in Protests Against Alleged SSC Exam Mismanagement, and What Are Students’ Demands?

Neetu Singh Shares Update About Meeting with DoPT Minister and SSC Chairman

आज DoPT Minister और SSC Chairman के साथ एक अहम मीटिंग हुई, जिसमें SSC के साथ-साथ Railway की परीक्षाओं से जुड़ी गम्भीर समस्याओं को सामने रखा गया। तकनीकी खामियों, बार-बार एग्ज़ाम टालने, और ज़मीनी स्तर की परेशानियों पर विस्तार से बातचीत हुई। सरकार की ओर से भरोसा दिलाया गया है कि इन… pic.twitter.com/A7ZDDOixdo — Neetu Singh (@NeetuSingh202) August 4, 2025

