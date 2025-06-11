Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne is likely to join Serie A 2024-25 champions SSC Napoli. As per Fabrizio Romano, Kevin De Bruyne has agreed to join the Italian champions Napoli on a two-year deal, with an option to increase. It has also been disclosed that the medicals and formal steps are to follow next. It had already been made clear that the star CAM Kevin De Bruyne would be leaving Manchester City after 10 years, since joining the EPL giants in 2015, having his contract expired on July 1, 2025. So, it can be assured that Kevin De Bruyne will join Napoli on a free deal. The Belgian midfielder had represented Manchester City in 422 official games, winning multiple titles, and etching his name in the club's history forever. Manchester City To Honour Kevin De Bruyne With Special Statue Outside Etihad Stadium (Watch Video).

Kevin De Bruyne Agrees To Join Napoli

🚨💣 BREAKING: Kevin De Bruyne to Napoli, here we go! Final green light arrives from Belgian star to join Italian champions. Two year deal + option agreed, medical and formal steps to follow for KDB to become Napoli player. Massive signing for Napoli, planning for more to come. pic.twitter.com/BNPQzai26r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 11, 2025

