Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings to the people of Manipur on their formation day. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory." Tripura Statehood Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Extends Best Wishes to People of Tripura, Says 'State Has Seen Great Transformation in Last Five Years'.

Manipur Statehood Day 2023 Greetings:

Statehood Day greetings to the people of Manipur. The state has been progressing on several counts during the last few years. I pray that the aspirations of the people of this state are fulfilled and Manipur keeps strengthening India’s growth trajectory. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2023

