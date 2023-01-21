Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended wishes to the people of Tripura on the occasion of the formation day of the north-eastern state. "On their Statehood Day, best wishes to the people of Tripura. The last 5 years have been remarkable for Tripura’s growth trajectory. From agriculture to industry, education to health, the state has seen great transformation. May this trend continue in the coming times," tweeted PM Modi. The hilly state obtained full statehood on January 21, 1972, as per the North-East Reorganisation Act, 1971. Manipur Statehood Day 2023 Greetings: PM Narendra Modi Wishes People of Manipur, Says He Prays Their Aspirations Are Fulfilled.

Tripura Statehood Day 2023 Greetings:

