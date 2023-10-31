An incident of stone pelting on members of Thevar community while they were returning after celebrating Thevar Jayanti has been reported. The incident took place in Thangalacheri village of Madurai district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, October 31. Two people were injured in the incident and admitted to a nearby government hospital for treatment. The police have also registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to Madurai SP Shiva Prasad, five persons have been arrested in the matter yet. Bihar: Stone-Pelting, Clashes Erupt During Mahaviri Yatra on Nag Panchami in Motihari (Watch Video).

Stone Pelting in Tamil Nadu

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Incident of stone pelting on members of Thevar community was reported while they were returning after celebrating Thevar Jayanti in Thangalacheri village of Madurai district on 30th October. Two people were injured and admitted to government hospital for… pic.twitter.com/kD4Z1IRM0J — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)