It is reported that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is likely to affect fuel supply in India. However, Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, does not believe the same, as he said that the country's large volume of oil supplies does not come through the Strait of Hormuz now. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Puri said, "Our Oil Marketing Companies have supplies of several weeks and continue to receive energy supplies from several routes. We will take all necessary steps to ensure stability of supplies of fuel to our citizens." He also said that the country has been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East for the past two weeks. Puri's statement came against the backdrop of the Iranian parliament approving the closure of the Strait of Hormuz following the US striking three nuclear sites in Iran. Israel-Iran Conflict: Iranian Parliament Approves Closure of Strait of Hormuz After US Strikes Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow Nuclear Sites.

Large Volume of Our Supplies Do Not Come Through the Strait of Hormuz Now, Says Hardeep Singh Puri

We have been closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation in the Middle East since the past two weeks. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji, we have diversified our supplies in the past few years and a large volume of our supplies do not come through the Strait… — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) June 22, 2025

