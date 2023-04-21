PM Narendra Modi will chair a high-level meeting to review the situation relating to Indians in Sudan, reported news agency ANI. Nearly 4000 Indians are stuck in the crisis hit north African nation. Further information into the incident is awaited. Sudan Violence: Indian Embassy Issues New Advisory, Asks Indians to Stay Indoor Amid Fighting Between Sudan's Army and Paramilitary Forces.

PM Modi Meeting on Sudan Unrest

