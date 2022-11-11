The Supreme Court Friday ordered the release of six convicts serving life imprisonment in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The court applied its May 18 2022 judgment releasing AG Perarivalan to the remaining life convicts after noting that the criteria laid down for Perarivalan was made out even in the case of the remaining convicts. the court released S Nalini, Jaykumar, RP Ravichandran, Robert Pias, Suthendraraja and Sriharan. They were found to have good conduct in jail and all of them had acquired various degrees during their stay in jail. Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case: SC Adjourns Hearing on Nalini Sriharan's Plea Seeking Premature Release

Check Tweet:

