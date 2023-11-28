On Tuesday, November 28, the Supreme Court denied a plea asking for permission to allow Gujarati to be used as an additional language in Gujarat courts. The public interest litigation (PIL) suit was previously dismissed by the Gujarat High Court, and this decision was affirmed by a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti in August 2023. The appeal was deemed "wholly misconceived" by the High Court, which also pointed out that the plea attempted to overturn a Supreme Court ruling from December 2012 that forbade the use of Gujarati as an extra language in court. World Gujarati Language Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know All About the Day Celebrating The Birth Anniversary of Gujarati Poet Narmad.

SC Dismisses Plea Seeking Use of Gujarati in Gujarat Courts

