The Supreme Court on Thursday, November 30 quashed the reappointment of Dr Gopinath Raveendran as Vice-Chancellor of Kannur University. Rebuking the state government, the Supreme Court stated that the appointment was vitiated by the interference of the State. Kannur University senate member Dr Premachandran Keezhoth and academic council member Shino P Jose earlier had approached the Supreme Court questioning the reappointment of Raveendran. Supreme Court Allows Centre To Extend Term of Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar’s Tenure by Six Months.

Supreme Court Quashes Kannur University Vice-Chancellor Reappointment:

