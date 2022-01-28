The Supreme COurt on Friday queshed the one-year suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The top court called the suspension "unconstitutional and arbitary". The BJP MLAs were susped from the assembly last year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer.

Tweet By ANI:

Supreme Court quashes one-year suspension from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly of 12 BJP MLAs while terming it unconstitutional and arbitrary. MLAs were suspended for one year for allegedly misbehaving with the presiding officer. pic.twitter.com/LsXiT9MtNR — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)