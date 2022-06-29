Supreme Court reserves the order on the plea filed by Shiv Sena chief whip Sunil Prabhu challenging Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's direction to CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority support on the floor of the House on June 30. Meanwhile, Supreme Court will pronounce orders on Shiv Sena's plea challenging the floor test at 9 pm today.

Check Tweet:

Supreme Court to pronounce its order at 9 pm — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)