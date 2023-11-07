A shocking incident in Surat, Gujarat, unfolded during a routine vehicle inspection as a cop was hit and dragged on the bonnet of a car, reportedly for a significant distance of 300 to 400 meters. The distressing event, captured on a CCTV camera beneath the Alkapuri overbridge in the Katargam area, depicted a white Skoda car accelerating with the officer clinging desperately to the vehicle. The officer was eventually thrown off when the car encountered a speed bump near a road circle, leading to the arrest of the driver as other officials pursued the fleeing vehicle. Gujarat Road Accident Video: Speeding Car Rolls Over After Hitting Divider in Bid to Save Biker, Terrifying Clip of Incident Surfaces.

Surat Police Officer Dragged on Car Bonnet During Inspection

