Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has been diagnosed with viral flu and he has been advised treatment and rest for a few days. The Chief Minister had symptoms of cough and fever since Friday, Prof Mohan Kameswaran of Madras ENT Research Foundation said. Chief Minister has been advised regular treatment for fever management and rest for a few days. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Writes to EAM S Jaishankar, Urges Steps To Secure Release of 37 Fishermen Detained by Sri Lankan Navy.

MK Stalin Diagnosed With Viral Flu

