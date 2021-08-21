Chennai, August 21: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till Septemeber 6 with relaxations. Schools for students of classes from 9-12 to reopne with 50 percent capacity from September. Colleged will also reopen from September 1. Meanwhile, threatres are allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity from August 23. All shops are also allowed toopen till 9 pm.

Tweets By ANI:

Tamil Nadu Govt extends lockdown till Sept 6 with additional relaxations; schools for students of classes 9-12 to reopen from Sept 1 with 50% capacity All colleges to function from Sept 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching & non-teaching staff — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

Tamil Nadu Govt allows theatres to reopen with 50% capacity from Aug 23; all shops allowed to operate till 9 pm can function till 10 pm from Aug 23; IT-related organizations can function with 100% workforce — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)