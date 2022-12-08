Tamil Nadu government has announced holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Vellore. IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state owing to Cyclone Mandous. In view of continous rainfall Tamil Nadu government announced holiday in the schools and colleges in the state. IMD has also issued red alert in three districts in Tamil Nadu. Also Read | Cyclone Mandous Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Tamil Nadu From December 9 Midnight, Red Alert Issued for Three Districts

Tamil Nadu Declares Holiday in Schools and Colleges due to Heavy Rains

