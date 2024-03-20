The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday directed the Karnataka CEO to take "appropriate action" against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for her statement linking people from Tamil Nadu with the Bangalore cafe blast. The order comes after DMK's complaint. “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students," the BJP MP said. Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister and BJP Leader, Apologises After ‘Tamil Nadu’ Comment Triggers Outrage (Watch Video).

ECI Asks Karnataka CEO To Take Action Shobha Karandlaje

Acting on the complaint of DMK, ECI directs Karnataka CEO to take “appropriate action” against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for her statement linking people from Tamil Nadu with Bangalore cafe blast. https://t.co/bphnqsfQg9 pic.twitter.com/HVlNLPtQeA — Arvind Gunasekar (@arvindgunasekar) March 20, 2024

