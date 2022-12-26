According to reports, teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15. The government school teachers will be deployed to ensure that COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad. Meanwhile, schools will remain closed in Delhi during this period due to winter vacations. COVID-19 Scare in India: Random Coronavirus Testing Has Started at Various Airports Across Country, Says Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (See Pics).

Teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Delhi airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that Covid appropriate behaviour is followed by passengers arriving from abroad. Schools will remain closed in Delhi during this period due to winter vacations. — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)