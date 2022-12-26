Amid the rising number if coronavirus cases across the globe, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday took to social media and said that random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country. Mandaviya said that random testing has been started in wake of rising cases of COVID-19 globally. COVID-19 Scare in India: Four Myanmar Nationals Test Positive for Coronavirus at Delhi Airport.

Random COVID-19 Testing Started

"Random COVID-19 testing has started at various airports across the country in the wake of rising cases of #COVID globally," tweets Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/jcKeHsGD1I — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

