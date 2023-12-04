As the winter session of Parliament commences, BJP Members of Parliament enthusiastically rally for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, raising slogans like "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in a show of unified support. The chants echoed in the Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, marking a spirited beginning to the parliamentary proceedings. The enthusiastic slogans come on the heels of the BJP's significant victories in three states during the recent assembly elections held on December 3. Parliament Winter Session 2023: Three Bills To Replace Criminal Laws Among Many Others Listed for Winter Session.

BJP MPs Raise Slogans in PM Narendra Modi's Presence

#WATCH | BJP MPs raise the slogan of "Teesri Baar Modi Sarkar" and "Baar Baar Modi Sarkar" in Lok Sabha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the winter session of the Parliament commences. pic.twitter.com/nZp0YqkQMH — ANI (@ANI) December 4, 2023

