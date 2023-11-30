Amid the Telangana Assembly Election 2023 polling, clash reportedly erupted between Congress and BRS workers in Rangareddy district of the state on Thursday, November 30. Police personnel are present on the spot to control the situation. Polling is underway to elect 119 members of the Telangana Legislative Assembly as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties contending for electoral success while voters in large numbers que up at different polling station to cast their vote. Telangana Assembly Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi Urges People To Vote in Record Numbers, Encourages First-Time Voters To Exercise Their Franchise As Polling Begins.

Congress and BRS Workers Clash Amid Telangana Assembly Election 2023:

VIDEO | Clash erupts between the workers of the BRS and Congress in Rangareddy district amid polling for #TelanganaAssemblyElections2023. Police personnel on the spot. pic.twitter.com/TcbkjiL6NP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 30, 2023

