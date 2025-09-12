In Medak district of Telangana, a shopping mall’s offer of sarees priced at just INR 99 caused a massive rush of women, creating chaos inside the mall. The sudden crowd surge led to overcrowding, with people from nearby villages flocking to grab the deal. Shoppers scrambled for sarees along with matching jewelry and bangles, making it difficult for the mall staff to manage the situation. The crowd overflowed outside, causing traffic jams on surrounding roads. Local police were called in to control the frenzy, allowing entry in batches and restoring order. A video of the chaotic scene inside the mall has now gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention. Lucknow: Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Agent, Demands INR 30,000 for Damage Over Alleged Road Rage in Uttar Pradesh; Video Goes Viral.

INR 99 Saree Offer Sparks Chaos in Medak Mall

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3

