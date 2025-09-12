A disturbing incident of road rage has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a woman allegedly slapped a pizza delivery agent in Lucknow. The alleged incident occurred over a road rage incident. A video of the woman slapping the pizza delivery boy and abusing him has also gone viral on social media. It is reported that the woman also demanded INR 30,000 as compensation for the damage caused in the road rage. The viral clip also shows the woman trying to snatch the delivery agent's mobile and assaulting him as she demands compensation. Stray Cattle Menace in Lucknow: 2, Including Child, Injured Being Attacked by Cattle in Uttar Pradesh; Chilling Video Surfaces.

Woman Slaps Pizza Delivery Agent After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Lucknow

In UP's Lucknow, a woman slapped a pizza delivery agent following a minor incident of road rage. She demanded ₹30k for the damage. pic.twitter.com/1GudxU6FDH — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 12, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

