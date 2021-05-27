The Junior Doctors in Telangana have called off their strike and said that they will be reporting to duty from 9 pm on Thursday. "Keeping in view the patient's health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them in present pandemic crisis, we T-JUDA are calling off the strike and will be reporting to duties from 9pm today," Telangana Junior Doctors Association said in a statement.

Telangana Junior Doctors Association Call Off Their Strike

