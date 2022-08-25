On Thursday, Telangana police personnel arrested suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad. Singh was arrested from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. On August 23, a massive protests had taken place against the BJP leader for his alleged statement. Earlier, Singh was arrested for his alleged derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad. Later, he got bail as the court rejected a police request for custody. Although the BJP suspended Raja for his remarks, he received a hero's welcome at his office in Goshamal.

Check Tweet:

Telangana | Police personnel arrests suspended BJP leader Raja Singh in Hyderabad https://t.co/890jJkDKQ0 pic.twitter.com/g4YaLQkJHJ — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

Watch Video:

#WATCH | Telangana police arrests suspended BJP leader T Raja Singh from his residence in Hyderabad for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Massive protests had taken place on August 23, against the leader for his alleged statement. pic.twitter.com/PzwxHWHcY8 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2022

