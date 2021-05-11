Telangana on Tuesday reported 4,801 new COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours. The total active cases in the state stand at 60,136 while the death toll has reached 2803.

Telangana Reports 4,801 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths in Past 24 Hours:

4,801 new #COVID19 cases and 32 deaths reported in Telangana today; active cases 60,136 pic.twitter.com/bXE6JQgPYY — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)